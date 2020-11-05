University of Akron adds three weeks of remote learning to spring semester

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron is making changes to its spring semester due to coronavirus.

The school is adding three weeks of remote learning.

One will be at the beginning of the semester to allow time for students to quarantine.

Two will be at the end of the semester for students traveling during spring break to quarantine as well.

The University will have spring break a little later than normal, from April 12 through the 18th.

Akron University has not made a decision about commencement.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8