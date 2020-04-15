University Hospitals works with local company on FDA approved breathing device

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A Cleveland connection could soon go nationwide thanks to FDA approval of a device made in Northeast Ohio that could help curb the increasing demand for ventilators.

The pneumatic resuscitator can mechanically help a patient breathe if a ventilator is not available. The device is FDA approved for emergency use.

“It’s a simplified ventilator model that allows us to A, produce it very quickly; and B, provide care to a vast number of patients.”

Dr. Mada Helou is the program director of anesthesiology and critical care at University Hospitals.

The device is the creation of UH, the Dan T. Moore Company and MedWorks, an organization providing free health care to the under insured or uninsured.

“We don’t normally work on ventilators or breathing machines or any type of medical device; we primarily support the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Alex Papadopulos of Dan T. Moore Company.

That was until engineers at the company realized they could help innovate during this health crisis not only in Ohio but across the country.

“They came to me and said, ‘we want to help,’ and, you know, you couldn’t turn them down,” said Dan T. Moore III.

“They wanted to do it and in one week they designed, they went through seven iterations of this machine and picked one design at the end of the week, took one week to debug it and test it and one week to get approval so this is a three-week assignment which is pretty damn amazing.”

Moore says they can scale up to produce 200 devices a day but need orders to justify that production scale.

University Hospitals says they do not have a shortage of ventilators.