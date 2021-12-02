University Hospitals vaccine mandate on hold after federal injunction

**Watch our earlier report on local hospitals and the vaccine mandate in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate following a recent federal injunction.

UH issued the policy weeks ago in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Come Jan. 4, unless there is further legal action, caregivers may continue to provide patient care services regardless of their vaccination status,” UH said in a statement on Thursday.

The hospital system said the majority of its caregivers are vaccinated.

“Even though it is not a condition of employment at this time and CMS deadlines do not apply while the injunction remains in place, we continue asking our caregivers, in clinical and nonclinical positions, to get vaccinated or to seek an accommodation. We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community.”

MetroHealth and the Cleveland Clinic said they do not have plans to change their current vaccination mandates.