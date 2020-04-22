University Hospitals to reduce hours and pay for 4,100 employees not directly involved in patient care

(WJW) – University Hospitals announced Wednesday it was temporarily reducing hours and pay for 4,100 employees not directly involved in patient care.

According to a press release, due to people not going to the hospital for non-essential surgeries and procedures, there’s been a sharp decline in revenue.

“Our most valuable resource is our people. Our approach is to do what we can to assure that UH caregivers do not go without a paycheck and that we preserve the talents and character that define our organization,” said UH Chief Executive Office Thomas F. Zenty III.

Over the next 10 weeks, UH says it will reduce hours and pay by 20%.

Impacted caregivers who are currently fulltime and moving to reduced hours and pay will maintain eligibility for fulltime benefits.

UH says 10 weeks is just the initial period for the pay reductions.