University Hospitals to receive kits for widespread coronavirus testing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals expects to receive kits to begin widespread testing for COVID-19 coronavirus soon.

The health system expects to receive test kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as soon as Friday, according to Dr. Robert Salata, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at University Hospitals and Director of the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health.

Salata said the system will have the capacity to administer about 500 coronavirus tests per day to people exhibiting possible symptoms.

So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio.

Salata said COVID-19 coronavirus is about twice as contagious as influenza.

In the video, below, see how coronavirus concerns are affecting some people’s travel plans:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video