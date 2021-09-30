University Hospitals reduces beds, staff at certain hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is restructuring staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.

UH says the move includes reducing inpatient beds at UH Bedford and UH Richmond.

Some staff from those hospitals will be moved to higher volume UH hospitals.

The change will bring down the number of available inpatient beds by 14 at each facility.

UH Bedford will also close its operating rooms.

The changes are temporary but indefinite.

UH reports it is offering incentives to staff who can work additional hours or flexible schedules.

“University Hospitals is committed to providing quality care for all of our patients for all of their health care needs while meeting the demands presented by a nationwide shortage of nurses and other caregivers. Our efforts to plan and prepare have been complicated by the recent surge of COVID-19 cases,” the hospital group said in a statement.

UH says it hopes the changes will prevent them from having to limit or defer elective surgeries.