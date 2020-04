CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An alumni group for a high school in China has given a big donation to University Hospitals.

It was organized by Zhiwu Gui.

She lives in Solon now, but she grew up in Hubei Province, China.

Her high school, Huanggang High School, has an alumni association based in the U.S.

The group donated 10,000 KN95 masks and surgical masks to University Hospitals, according to a press release.

Gui’s husband is also a radiation physicist at UH Geauga Medical Center.