University Hospitals reaches goal of collecting 100,000 cloth masks thanks to generous donors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals recently put out a plea for help making homemade cloth masks for caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic, and volunteers were quick to deliver.

According to a press release, UH had distributed kits with enough materials to make 10 masks each. Within four weeks, 100,000 cloth masks were ready to go.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for the response we received,” said Dr. Randy Jernejcic, Vice President of Clinical Integration at University Hospitals. “Whether one volunteer sewed 10 masks or a group of volunteers donated thousands, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every person who gave their time and talents to this cause.”

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic here.*

Volunteers were also asked to write hand written notes with words of encouragement and appreciation for the hospital staff.

“I wanted to say thank you for everything you’re doing. There are so many people that are sick and scared and it’s really helping to know that there are people like you trying to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” wrote Abbey, an 8th grade student.

The masks and notes are being distributed to staff throughout the UH system.

UH is continuing to accept donations. For those interested in helping, click here.