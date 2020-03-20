University Hospitals one of the first in the US to test active antiviral treatment for COVID-19

CLEVLEAND (WJW) — University Hospitals is getting ready to launch two clinical trials that will focus on treatment for adult patients who have pneumonia due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir will be used in both trials. The first trial will be for those with moderate illness while the other is for patients with more severe illness who may require care in the ICU.

“Our UH research team has worked closely with the manufacturer, Gilead, in recent days to secure the studies. We are grateful to be one of the first sites in the U.S. to participate in these clinical trial,” said Daniel Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical.

Both trials have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Insitutational Review Board. UH is expecting a shipment of the experimental drug in the next couple of days.

“There is no established treatment for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The trials we are preparing to conduct are especially significant because they test an active antiviral treatment, rather than just supportive care,” explained Dr. Grace McComsey, Vice President of Research and Associate Chief Scientific Officer at UH.

The trials will be conducted by the UH Clinical Research Center.