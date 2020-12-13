University Hospitals moves to color-coded system for visitor policies

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals will begin a color-coded structure for its visitor policies on Tuesday.

The hospital system said the colors align with the Ohio Department of Health’s public health advisory system, which assesses coronavirus exposure and spread for each of the state’s 88 counties.

“UH’s new visitor policy reflects the same risk levels and will restrict visitors, exercising caution and trying to limit the exposure of our patients and our caregivers to potentially COVID-19 positive visitors,” University Hospitals said, in a news release.

“We will adopt the risk level of the most severe county in our service area; if one county is at purple, all UH facilities will be purple. Many patients and caregivers travel between UH facilities in different counties, and we want to be sure to provide the same level of protection for all of our patients who entrust us with their care.”

