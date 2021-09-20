University Hospitals making changes to visitor policy

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is making some changes to its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Northeast Ohio.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, patients can only have one designated visitor per day. This is different from the current policy, which allows patients to have one visitor at a time.

University Hospitals said they continue to balance compassion and the health of patients when putting these policies into place.

“Clinically, when COVID-19 positive numbers rise, limiting visitors limits the potential exposure to and spread of the virus. Yet emotionally and physically, having family or friends at the bedside can make a world of difference in a patient’s recovery. Our visitor policy seeks to provide a healing environment that is safe for everyone,” University Hospitals said in a statement.

For more information on visitation at University Hospitals, visit their website.

The visitor policy is subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.