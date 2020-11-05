University Hospitals looking for participants for coronavirus antibody trial

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine discussing record coronavirus cases.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals announced Thursday it is participating in the “ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial.”

ACTIV-2 will evaluate the safety and efficacy of investigational treatments for adults who have COVID-19, but do not require hospitalization, according to UH.

ACTIV-2 is a randomized, blinded, controlled study that tests a variety of new agents against placebo, UH says in a press release.

“This study aims to identify a treatment that can prevent people with COVID-19 from developing advanced disease that requires hospitalization,” said Grace McComsey, MD, Vice President of Research and Associate Chief Scientific Officer at UH.

“UH is at the forefront of testing experimental treatments for COVID-19, including remdesivir, stem cell therapy, and convalescent plasma. Patients suffering from complications of COVID-19 have hope at UH thanks to these options.”

The study, which is one of the few outpatient COVID-19 treatment trials in the Greater Cleveland area, will be conducted at UH Cleveland Medical Center in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine.

To qualify for the study, participants must have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the outpatient setting within seven days and started experiencing symptoms within 10 days of enrolling into the study. At least half of participants will have factors that put them at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, including being age 55 or older and having one of the following conditions: chronic lung, kidney, or liver disease; obesity; hypertension; cardiovascular disease; diabetes; or moderate to severe asthma. UH and NIAID have prioritized making study participation in the trial available to those who are often underrepresented in clinical research.

For information about enrolling in the trial at University Hospitals:

Call: 1-833-78-TRIAL

Email: ClinicalResearch@UHhospitals.org

Visit: uhhospitals.org/researchvolunteer