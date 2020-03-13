1  of  3
University Hospitals labs now equipped to test for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals announced on Friday that its labs now have the ability to test for COVID-19.

“This move creates the opportunity to deliver faster results to patients. Rapid results are crucial because they can quickly identify which patients need to be isolated to slow the spread of the disease and identify others who may have been exposed,” UH said in a press release.

University Hospitals will prioritize testing. Those being tested for COVID-19 will also be screened for the flu and other respiratory viruses.

“We will continue to utilize Ohio Department of Health and national reference laboratories as needed. Results from tests sent off premises will take longer to return, generally two to seven days,” UH said.

Patients with symptoms including fever, shortness of breath and cough should contact their healthcare provider for assistance.

