University Hospitals first in US to offer sleep pods for essential workers during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals (UH) announced a pilot program Monday that provides healthcare workers with a place to rest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital network partnered with HOHM to provide staff at UH Cleveland Medical Center with access to two sleep pods that are “designed to safely provide individuals with comfort, privacy, and a place to decompress,” according to a press release. UH is the first hospital in the country to provide this service.

HOHM pods are 43.5 square feet and feature a twin-sized bed, privacy and sound-blocking curtains, charging stations, and a tablet to control reservations. Staff can use the tablet to reserve a nap timeslot from 30 minutes for up to 4 hours.

UH says the pods will be cleaned and given fresh sheets after each use.

“Our UH Cleveland Medical Center Emergency Department frontline caregivers have been working tirelessly for months to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robyn Strosaker, MD,, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Chief Operating Officer said in the release. “In the midst of all this trauma and stress, we’ve continuously looked for new ways to support our team, and HOHM sleep pods are a way we can help address their wellbeing.”

“There’s a real need for our HOHM sleep system in hospitals,” said Nikolas Woods, Founder and CEO of HOHM. “Exhausted and overworked doctors and nurses – beyond the COVID-19 crisis – need a space to safely and comfortably rest. We can’t wait to share it with University Hospitals and many other hospitals throughout the country.”

The pilot program at UH is slated to last 10 months. HOHM plans to expand its sleeping pod placements to additional hospitals in the coming months and will also continue to serve corporate offices and educational institutions.

For more information about HOHM sleeping pods or to inquire about implementing HOHM pods in your workplace, visit the company’s website.

