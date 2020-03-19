University Hospitals coronavirus testing facility in Mayfield Heights closed Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- University Hospitals announced the drive-through testing site on Landerbrook Drive in Mayfield Heights will be closed Friday, March 20 due to inclement weather.

The site will reopen Saturday at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with the same hours scheduled for Sunday.

The testing policy at University Hospitals has not changed.

A UH spokesperson sent the following statement:

"From the beginning, UH has applied a rational, logical and methodical approach to COVID-19 testing criteria, conserving limited testing resources for those patients who are most at risk based on their symptoms. According to UH guidelines, people without symptoms who believe they were exposed to COVID-19 should not be tested, along with those who have tested positive for another virus, like the flu. Those who should be tested are people at a higher risk for becoming very sick, those who are over 65, or who have pre-existing conditions and patients already hospitalized or who are symptomatic and have tested negative for other viruses will be tested as the hospital’s capacity allows. At the present time, UH can accommodate 65+ patients per hour, with the capability of testing 500+ patients daily, through our drive through testing location at UH Landerbrook Health Center. UH policy regarding testing is that a physician’s recommendation must be coupled with system protocol to determine whether the patient meets the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Over the past 3 days, we have seen some increase in our testing that correspond with the progression of COVID-19 yet not too rapid as to balance the close monitoring of supplies; Wednesday we had approximately 350 people tested. As an outdoor testing site, UH may alter testing hours in situations of severe weather for our front line health care professionals."

