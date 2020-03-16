University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic add second drive-thru testing site

Patients must have doctors' orders to be tested

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic added a second drive-thru location for coronavirus testing, the health systems announced on Monday.

Testing will be available at UH Landerbrook Health Center in Mayfield Heights from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients can stay in their car for the nasal and throat swabs. They must have a doctor’s order to be tested.

People with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their primary care physician.

On Saturday, University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic teamed up to begin testing at their first location, the garage in the Walker Building on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.