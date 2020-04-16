University Hospitals changing PPE distribution after delays in delivery of masks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals has adjusted their protocol for personal protective equipment after several delays in delivery.

“Starting April 6, 2020, UH adjusted its protocol for PPE distribution, a move necessitated by protracted delays in the delivery of multiple promised orders of masks,” the hospital said in a statement.

Four employees at two hospital locations are voicing concern about the nationwide shortage of PPE and how it’s impacting their job. They requested to remain anonymous.

“Yes, I’m worried about my safety,” said one.

“When we need equipment we can’t find them,” said another.

Nurses say they do not fear doing their job during this pandemic, they fear limited access to PPE.

“They keep saying we have enough but only certain people know where it is and then now they’re rationing it out,” said a RN with more than a decade experience.

“I was sharing a gown because we we’re short on gowns. We could not find gowns,” she said.

One nurse says her concerns surrounding PPE forced her to make the difficult decision to retire after a four decade career.

“When you ask a manager what am I allowed to wear they’ll say you’re allowed to wear the cloth masks and that’s it, unless you’re in direct contact with a COVID patient,” said an employee.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Thursday the state has 8,200 cases of COVID-19. Healthcare workers account for 21 percent.

University Hospitals says the national shortage of PPE has caused the hospital to take critical steps to make sure of the safety of patients and caregivers.

Under the current policy, caregivers working with confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients use a N95 mask. The hospital says when a patients is wearing a surgical mask caregivers are recommended to wear a surgical mask. Those masks are kept my employees in paper bags and can be replaced if damaged.

The hospital expanded the use of homemade cloth masks, which can be used by employees who according to CDC guidelines are not required to wear a surgical or N95 mask. A spokesperson says cloth masks should not be used with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Though my patients may not be COVID, we don’t know if they are, there’s a lot of asymptomatic patients,” said the RN. “Being able to speak up and not fear that you’re going to retaliated against and suspended or forced to retire or forced to relocate or removed from your position is really scary thing.”

FOX 8 contacted MetroHealth and the Cleveland Clinic as well, spokespersons for both health care systems say they have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.