University Hospitals asks community to help make 100K masks for healthcare workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals is looking for volunteers to help make masks for caregivers.

UH is asking those sufficient in sewing to pick-up kits containing the materials needed to make 10 masks and return the completed masks to the hospital as soon as possible.

They have kits available for pick-up and drop off at the following UH locations:

UH Elyria Medical Center, main entrance valet

UH Geauga Medical Center, main entrance valet

UH Parma Medical Center, main entrance

UH Portage Medical Center, main entrance valet

UH Management Services Center, back entrance

Pick-ups and drop-offs can be made on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m.

The hospital network says it is essential that volunteer mask makers follow the UH-specific design and use the materials provided. Click here for further details.

UH first began handing out mask making kits on March 31 and received 15,000 masks within four days. They are asking the community to continue to support Northeast Ohio’s healthcare workers and help UH reach its goal of collecting 100,000 masks.

To ensure that employees don’t end up in an “unpaid status” during this time, some employees are making masks themselves at UH’s Management Services Center while they practice social distancing and wear masks themselves.

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo

WJW Photo