University Hospitals asking for help to acquire personal protective equipment

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is a problem for hospitals across the country and around the world — there is a shortage of personal protective equipment.

PPE is the gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields that doctors and nurses need to protect themselves while treating those with coronavirus.

That’s why University Hospitals is asking for help.

They are requesting that anybody with any of the above items to please donate them. They are also taking monetary donations to buy PPE and to take care of their caregivers.

Click here to make a monetary donation. Click here for a list of items that are needed.

