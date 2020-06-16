United Airlines doubles down on mask policy, saying it’ll ban those who don’t comply

(CNN/FOX 8) — United Airlines says it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

The airline plans to roll out the new policy starting Thursday.

It will require flight attendants to ask passengers whose faces are not covered to use a mask.

Those passengers will be offered a mask if the don’t have their own. But if they still say “no,” their names could be put on an internal restriction list when they reach their destination.

And after that, United flights could be off-limits to those passengers at least for a while.

“Wearing a mask is a critical part of helping make air travel safer,” Dr. James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic said in a statement. “The more people in a given space wearing masks, the fewer viral particles are making it into the space around them, decreasing exposure and risk.”

The move comes after other major airlines said they would tighten their rules on face masks. A recent study also found that masks are the most effective way to help stop the spread of coronavirus.