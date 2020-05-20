United Airlines teams up with Cleveland Clinic to develop new cleanliness guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — United Airlines is teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic and Clorox to deliver a higher level of cleanliness to its customers and employees.

Today, the airline giant announced a new program they’re calling United CleanPlus, saying they are implementing new protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Their services will now include hands-free kiosks and plastic dividers/guards. All employees and customers will be required to wear masks, and if a plane is full, fliers will have more flight options.

According to a statement released by United, “Cleveland Clinic will advise on new technologies, training development and quality assurance programming,” while Clorox cleaning products are going to be used at United’s airport hubs.

“As the public begins to adjust to a world that’s been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety is of the utmost importance,” Tomislav Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, said in the statement. “We are proud to be part of this program and to share the knowledge we’ve gained as we’ve worked to contain and understand COVID-19 over the past several months.”

These company-wide safety measures are in addition to what’s already been implemented at airports across the country, including in Cleveland and Akron (as seen in the video above).

