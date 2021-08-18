Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas: health officials

WACO, Texas (WJW)– A Texas woman’s unborn twins died after she tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two fetal deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the death certificates were released by the state health department.

The twins died on July 20. Their mother has since recovered from the virus.

“Fever, difficulty breathing, all of the issues that come with COVID and those symptoms put stress on her, and it also puts stress on the babies,” said Kelly Craine, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson.

Health officials could not release if the woman was vaccinated or how far along she was in the pregnancy.

Health care providers have seen the number of pregnant people infected with COVID-19 rise in the past several weeks.

In a statement, Waco infectious disease specialist Dr. Farley Verner said “Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages.” He also said pregnant women. women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19.

Craine encouraged pregnant women to start by talking to your obstetrician.

“Your doctor that knows your health as much as you do, your doctor who has been through the entire journey of your pregnancy,” Craine said.

The health district said the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 among pregnant women makes vaccination more urgent than ever.

“We’ve stopped diseases before. We’ve stopped smallpox, we essentially stopped polio,” Craine said. “We can stop COVID-19. We actually have the ability to do it, and that requires all of us individually getting the vaccine.”