UH temporarily suspending two emergency departments to aid in COVID-19 response

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — University Hospitals is announcing the temporary suspension of their freestanding emergency departments at UH North Ridgeville and at UH Andover starting this weekend to help in COVID-19 preparation.

The change is effective 7 a.m. Saturday, April 11. Patients already receiving treatment will be allowed to remain there until they are discharged upon completion of care.

A hospital spokesperson says the decision was made to re-assign staff both clinical and non clinical to apply their skills at COVID-19 surge locations. It will also re-allocate PPE, ventilators and supplies across the system. In addition, UH capacities will be re-aligned due to a decreased amount of emergency department and EMS quantity since the stay at home order was put in place.

Signs will be placed to encourage patients to seek care at other emergency departments.

North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran says he was told by University Hospitals the emergency department will close for 60 days.

“Well it’s just the idea that the facility was going to close even on a temporary basis is not great for the city because we’re loosing direct healthcare,” he said. “An opportunity to go to an emergency room that’s a lot closer than any other facility.”

The mayor says one North Ridgeville resident has died from the coronavirus.

University Hospitals say other ambulatory services will remain open per their COVID-19 response.