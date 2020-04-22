UH temporarily closing several freestanding emergency departments amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — University Hospitals (UH) is temporarily suspending operations for several freestanding emergency departments across Northeast Ohio amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital network is temporarily suspending operations for freestanding emergency departments in Avon, Amherst, Broadview Heights, Kent and Twinsburg beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.

UH says ambulatory services at the aforementioned locations will continue to be open and available to patients.

Emergency departments will remain open at all UH hospitals.

Uurgent care facilities in Broadview Heights, Kent and Twinsburg will remain open and on Monday, April 27 UH says they will open urgent care centers in Amherst and Avon.

“University Hospitals is committed to providing the safest, highest-quality care for our patients in these communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and for all of our patients’ needs now and in the future,” UH Chief Operating Officer Eric Beck, DO, MPH, said in a press release.

UH previously suspended operations at freestanding emergency departments in Andover and North Ridgeville.

The hospital network attributes the suspensions to the sharp decline in the number of patients visiting UH emergency departments system-wide. Officials say current patient volumes are down 50 percent at UH hospital-based emergency departments and more than 70 percent at UH freestanding emergency departments.

UH is offering caregivers impacted by the temporary closures the opportunity to move into positions at their new urgent care sites and other locations with in the UH health system.