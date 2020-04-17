UH receiving 25K reusable masks from copper technology company

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals (UH) has acquired 25,000 cooper-infused reusable masks, the hospital announced Friday.

The hospital is getting the masks from Cupron, Inc., a copper-based technology company that uses copper for healthcare, consumer, industrial, and military applications.

“UH is one of the first health systems in the country to be allotted shipment of this innovative product,”Daniel I. Simon, MD, UH Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center said in a press release. “This copper-infused fabric has been clinically validated to reduce the spread of hospital acquired infections such as C. Diff and MRSA. In utilizing the 25,000 Cupron masks for caregivers who are not treating COVID-19 positive patients, we can free up use of harder-to-obtain surgical masks and in some cases N95 masks.”

The reusable masks are three-layers and made from a blend of 55 percent cotton and 45 percent Cupron polyester.

Fibers used to created the masks undergo an industrial process called “melt extrusion” in which polymer is melted and Cupron Copper particles are added to the molten polymer and extruded into fibers and yarns. Cupron says this process ensures “uniform and consistent distribution of Cupron Copper throughout the fibers.” Cupron Copper is also physically and permanently embedded in the fibers and the copper. Its activity lasts for the life of the linens.

UH says the Cupron’s reusable masks are a “viable solution” for care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks can be laundered at home using hot water and regular home detergent, or by a commercial laundry service provider.