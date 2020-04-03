UH nurse worried about access to personal protective equipment during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- While the surge of coronavirus cases could still be weeks away, a University Hospitals nurse says she is worried about her safety and access to personal protective equipment.

"At the rate of nurses that are being exposed, there won’t be enough staff when the surge happens in a few weeks," said the nurse, who FOX 8 has chosen not to identify.

During a phone interview, the RN explained she worked during the HIV/AIDS epidemic and understands what it's like to work during a crisis but is fearful of COVID-19 and what she describes as inadequate protection against the virus.

"The policies in the need to conserve PPE, personal protective equipment, is to not give nurses the proper equipment unless the patient is positive for the coronavirus," she explained. "So people that are pending a positive result, you are asked to work take care of them without any equipment without the mask that you need."

The nurse shared a letter with FOX 8 that a UH spokesperson confirms was policy last month. It reads, "One N-95 mask per person per shift. Put in paper bag with your name on it and reuse during shift. If it becomes contaminated then dispose of it."

It also states, "Unless directly caring for a patient in isolation and or if you have not been vaccinated for flu - do not wear a mask. We need to conserve masks and goggles as much as possible."

"Really just wanted the N95 masks, now I know we have them," she said. "I was told initially we didn’t, there was low supply but I was asked to help inventory them so I know they're there."

A University Hospitals Spokesperson says they continue to follow CDC guidelines for use of PPE and the safety and well-being of caregivers is paramount.

They released the following statement:

"UH does not have a shortage of personal protective equipment at this time. We have, and continue to advance, proactive preparedness strategies to assure the safety of our patients and caregivers throughout the pandemic. Our strategies include sensible conservation practices for personal protective equipment based on CDC guidance, along with far-reaching supply chain initiatives, scientific innovations guided by our UH Ventures team for PPE re-use, and donations of masks and other supplies by people across the community."

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson says they have an "adequate supply" of personal protective equipment in a statement:

"Caregivers providing care for patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 or performing high-risk procedures, will continue to receive appropriate protection, including N95 masks. We have developed novel bedside practices that allow us to continue to provide high quality care while protecting the safety of healthcare workers and conserving PPE. These changes include relocating medical equipment like IV poles out of the patient room when appropriate and using room windows to write notes in order to maintain communication with patients."

At MetroHealth spokesperson says they are using conservation measures for PPE and they also have an adequate supply. The representative explains it's part of the logic behind rescheduling elective surgeries, to conserve equipment like N95 masks, eye protection, gloves and gowns.

"We’re nurses this is what we do. We go and we help people. It’s what we want to do but we need to be protected so we’re able to do it, so there’s enough of us left to do it," said the nurse from UH.