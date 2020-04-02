UH launching clinical trial of investigational drug to protect caregivers from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals announced Thursday it will lead a clinical trial that involves the administration of an investigational drug to its caregivers.

The trial, named the ARMS-I COVID Study, is designed to assess whether the drug helps prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus and whether it reduces the symptoms of healthcare providers who have tested positive for the virus.

“This trial is another example of our community and biomedical industry coming together to seek solutions that help mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. “Our UH research team has been working closely with the manufacturer, ARMS Pharmaceutical, as well as Case Western Reserve University, to get this trial quickly organized, funded, and ready for roll-out. We are expecting to begin the trial within two weeks.”

UH trial participants will include clinical staff who are directly caring for patients.

The study will be conducted by the UH Clinical Research Center with Robert Salata, MD, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Program Director of the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health and Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and International Health at Case Western Reserve University.

“Our health care workers risk exposure to the coronavirus every day and it’s important to find strategies that might help them, beyond providing personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Salata.

Dr. Salata says a previous study indicated the drug might be effective as a throat spray.

A study recently published in the Journal of Virology indicates that one of the active ingredients in ARMS-I has potent antiviral activity against coronavirus MERS-CoV.

Afif Ghannoum, Chief Executive Officer of ARMS Pharmaceutical says, “The theory is that once applied to the back of the throat, ARMS-I may work to prevent new airborne viral particles from attaching to the back of the oral cavity called the oropharynx and therefore stop transmission.”

They say if the trial is successful, they’ll work with the FDA to get approval for the drug.

The Cleveland Foundation has authorized $1 million in emergency funding to support a portion of the clinical trial.

“For more than a century, our mission has centered on enhancing the health and well-being of Greater Cleveland,” said Ronn Richard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cleveland Foundation. “By providing critical funding to help launch this clinical trial across multiple health systems, we are reinforcing our steadfast commitment to all of the compassionate individuals who work on the frontlines every day in service of our most vulnerable residents. We must do everything we can to support our medical community as we follow their inspired lead during this public health crisis.”