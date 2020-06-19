UH doctors report increase in number of kids testing positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — At University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, doctors are reporting an increase in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

“There are two things that are happening. One, we are testing more children so the number of tests we are performing are increasing. But the other thing is happening the percent of tests coming back positive of asymptomatic children are also getting bigger,” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says it’s an increase of about five to six percent since March.

There has also been a slight increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in their pediatric ward.

“Kids experience cough, trouble breathing, fevers, that type of thing. We now screen every single child admitted to Rainbow Babies, regardless of their reason for admission,” said Dr. Edwards.

The hospital is also reporting an uptick in another COVID-related syndrome in kids called multi system inflammatory syndrome.

Dr. Edwards heads up a task force established for the diagnostic and treatment for multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

Symptoms include fever and GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

“We are not trying to make anyone afraid. We are not trying to instill fear. We want to let parents know so they can make the right decisions about child care, camps, sending their kids to school,” said Edwards.

Dr. Edwards stresses children still make up a very small amount of cases when compared to adults. However, she warns parents about letting their guard down as restrictions are lifted.

“My advice is quite simple. Keep it outside. Keep it small and keep your mask on,” said Edwards.

Related Content 700 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths reported in Ohio in last 24 hours Video Video

Costco, Target and other stores relax coronavirus safety policies

Free pop-up coronavirus testing site in Elyria on Friday Video Video