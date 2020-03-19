UH doctor: Psychological impact of coronavirus is uncharted territory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The coronavirus outbreak is having a devastating impact on the health of thousands of people around the world.

A highly-respected University Hospitals psychiatrist said we are in uncharted territory when it comes to the psychological impact of the virus.

"We have seen other pandemics in the last century, but none of them seem to have the same psychological and social impact this one is having. The more accurate information that we can provide the public, the better the public is going to be able to deal with the reality and how to cope with it," Dr. Felipe Amunategui said.

Amunategui said closings and layoffs caused by the outbreak are driving up stress and anxiety levels.

"That’s very distressing to a family and the ability to make predictions that you need to make as a responsible parent. So all these things are becoming more and more uncertain for folks that want closure and cannot foresee when things will return to normal.”

But he is surprised by how some of his young patients are reacting to the virus.

"The kids that suffer from anxiety aren’t too upset about this. As a matter of fact, I had a young man told me the other day, 'Welcome to my world. This is what I live with all the time.' And he had concerns about germs and phobias of that sort," Amunategui said.

The doctor said focusing on containment of the virus is much healthier than assigning blame for it spread.

"We always like to look for scapegoats. The reality is we all need to behave as though we are infected and conduct ourselves in that way. So be aware that you could be a carrier and not have symptoms, so the responsibility of managing this rest with each person," he said.