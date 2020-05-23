Uber Eats launches new ‘family style meals’ feature to support families during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In an effort to support families during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats is launching a new feature called “family style meals.”

According to the company, this new feature can be found in the Uber Eats app. It highlights eateries in the user’s area that offer special meal deals or items meant to serve multiple family members.

Depending on the restaurant, options will include curated menus focused on larger portions intended to be shared, or a combination of items from mains, appetizers/sides, desserts and beverages that offer value and savings.

The feature has already launched in New York City and its surrounding suburbs, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Toronto.

San Francisco, Washington, Dallas, Boston, Houston, Connecticut and New Jersey will follow.

A full rollout in the United States and Canada will come by June.

Additionally, Uber is donating 100,000 rides to local school districts and youth organizations for food-insecure families to pick up meals during the pandemic. The company has already launched partnerships with school districts in Oakland and Indianapolis.

They are currently working with districts in San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Baltimore, Des Moines and other communities so that more families will be able to use Uber to access the food they need.

More on Uber, here.