U.S. hits once hard to believe projections on coronavirus deaths

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine talking about coronavirus projections in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly seven months ago, 3,500 people in America had died from coronavirus, and the White House coronavirus task force released what seemed like shocking projections on what the death toll could be.

White House projections on March 31 indicated 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the pandemic.

America passed 100,000 deaths about two months later, on May 28.

Now, according to Johns Hopkins University Hospitals, the U.S. has lost 227,701 people from coronavirus as of October 29.

It is estimated about 800 people are dying per day in America due to coronavirus.

The COVID Tracking Project reports 1,025 people died Wednesday of coronavirus in the U.S., however, the 7-day average is just under 800.

At the time of the White House warning in March, 170,000 people had coronavirus in America.

That number is now estimated at just under 9 million.