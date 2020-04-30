Tyson stops production at Nebraska plant for coronavirus cleaning

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (WJW)– Tyson Fresh Meats will stop production at its Dakota City, Nebraska beef plant for a deep cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Wednesday.

The plant, which is one of the largest beef processing facilities in the county and employees 4,300 people, will shutdown from Friday to Monday. The company said employees will still be compensated.

Tyson is also screening workers for COVID-19 this week with the help of the Nebraska National Guard.

“Team member safety has and continues to be top priority for us and we’re grateful for our team members and their critical role in helping us fulfill, to the best of our ability, our commitment to helping feed people in our community and across the nation,” said Shane Miller, senior vice president and general manager beef enterprise, in a news release on Wednesday.

Tyson Fresh Meats voluntarily closed its pork facilities in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa, and Logansport, Indiana, and beef facility in Pasco, Washington for deep cleanings and employee screenings.