Two years since first US case of COVID-19: timeline

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been two years since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States.

The resident from Snohomish County, Washington had just returned from the Wuhan Province of China.

In the following weeks, cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on cruise ships, the NBA suspended its season and then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Now, two years later, there have been more than 69 million confirmed cases and 860,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s an interactive timeline looking back at two years of the pandemic: