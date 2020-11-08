Two Warrensville Heights restaurants cited for violating COVID-19 orders

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited four establishments this weekend for violating state orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said agents visited the four locations and witnessed the violations. The cases will now go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for penalties, which can include fines and having their liquor permits revoked.

The following information was released from the state patrol:

DLP Hospitality Group LLC., known as Floods Urban Seafood, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. At 11:30 p.m., agents working with officers from the Warrensville Heights Police Department visited the establishment and observed approximately 30 patrons with several consuming alcoholic beverages.

Shukuwa Resto Bar LLC., known as Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Shortly after midnight, agents and officers from the Warrensville Heights Police Department visited the establishment and observed approximately 20 patrons with several consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents previously cited this location on September 18 for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.

Dale's Bar and Grill, Maumee, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons sitting at the bar with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons at the bar were seated within 6 feet of one another without any partitions or attempts to promote social distancing. Agents observed multiple employees not wearing masks. On October 31, agents issued a warning to the establishment for similar violations.

Otays Lagoon Saloon, known as Lagoon Saloon, Port Clinton, received citations for after hours sale – Rule 80, improper conduct – agent (staff member) or permit holder in an intoxicated condition, illegal possession of intoxicating liquor, and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source. At 10:25 p.m., agents observed bar staff serving beer to two patrons who showed signs of intoxication and serving alcoholic beverages to additional patrons. Another patron was sitting at a table drinking from an opened bottle of vodka. Agents previously cited this location on September 26 for after hours consumption and improper conduct – disorderly activity.

