Two Strongsville Market District employees test positive for COVID-19, Giant Eagle says

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Two Giant Eagle employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the grocer confirmed to FOX 8 Sunday night.

According to the store, these individuals worked at the Market District location in Strongsville.

The company reiterates that every Giant Eagle location is deep cleaned each night and sanitized regularly throughout each day.

When a notice of a positive case is received, there is immediate sanitization of the team member’s workspace, as well as any area they may have come in contact with.

Giant Eagle says that store hours have not been impacted by these positive cases due to already rigorous sanitization procedures.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Health says there have been 74,932 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, resulting in 3,174 deaths, in the state since the outbreak began. The single-day record-high number of coronavirus cases in Ohio was reported last week. (Watch the video above for more on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.)

