Two Parma City School educators test positive for coronavirus; 10 staff members, 21 students in quarantine

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma City School district is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the district has seen two positive coronavirus cases among staff members, many other staff and students are quarantined due to exposure.

A total of ten staff members and 21 students are in quarantine across the district.

The exposure is district-wide, and includes staff and students from the following:

Dentzler Elementary

Parma Park Elementary

Pleasant Valley Elementary

Hillside Middle

Greenbriar Middle

Shiloh Middle

Normandy High

Parma Senior

Valley Forge High

Central Office

Transportation

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has been working with the district.

