Two Parma City School educators test positive for coronavirus; 10 staff members, 21 students in quarantine

Editor’s Note: The video above is a recent story from FOX 8 about coronavirus in the Parma City Schools district.
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma City School district is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the district has seen two positive coronavirus cases among staff members, many other staff and students are quarantined due to exposure.
A total of ten staff members and 21 students are in quarantine across the district.
The exposure is district-wide, and includes staff and students from the following:
- Dentzler Elementary
- Parma Park Elementary
- Pleasant Valley Elementary
- Hillside Middle
- Greenbriar Middle
- Shiloh Middle
- Normandy High
- Parma Senior
- Valley Forge High
- Central Office
- Transportation
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has been working with the district.
