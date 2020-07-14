Two Ohio photographers offering free headshots to help get people back to work

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– It is often said a picture is work a thousand words. But when it comes to using that picture to try and land a job, it could also be worth a steady salary.

Meet photographers Michael Thomas, of Columbus, and Andy Eicher, of Hartville. Both men taking part in the largest, single-day photo initiative in the country, called Headshot Booker, with the goal of helping 10,000 unemployed Americans with a professional headshot, free of charge.

“It’s really all about confidence and approachability. That’s really what we’re trying to show and I think that when you see somebody, you just have that feeling about someone with a picture or in person,” Eicher said.

The organization said headshots, which would normally cost around $250 or more, can be included with resumes to post to job sites, like LinkedIn. The social media site for professionals said people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and nine times more connection requests.

“The employers out there are looking at you in totality. They’re not looking at you by just what’s on the page anymore, they’re looking at how you carry yourself, how you present yourself,” Thomas said.

More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 state, creating pop-up studios inside retail locations. Here in Northeast Ohio, Beachwood Place Mall will host the day-long shoot on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To register go to, Headshotbooker.com for details and to schedule a time slot for your shoot.