Two Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, two more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

One of these is located in greater Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

The Lagoon Saloon, Port Clinton: Agents issued the bar a citation for not following the state’s “limitation on hours for on-premises consumption” and also observed disorderly activity.

Average Joe’s Pub and Grill, Columbus: Agents issued this bar a citation after witnessing bartenders continue to serve patrons alcohol past 10 p.m.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a statement. “OIU continues to work with local partners to follow up on complaints ensuring liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”

