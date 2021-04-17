Two Northeast Ohio bars cited for coronavirus health order violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) issued citations to two Northeast Ohio bars for what they call violations to coronavirus health orders.

According to a press release, agents visited the following businesses on April 16 and 17:

The Grand River Manor in Geneva was cited for what the OIU referred to as improper conduct/disorderly activity. The release states agents arrived at 8:05 p.m., and saw ” patrons closely congregated and occupying consecutive seats at the bar. Additional patrons stood behind others to order. Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Most of the staff and patrons were not wearing facial coverings.”

Gen’s 176 Bar and Grill in Parma also received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly activity, the Ohio Investigative Unit said.

At 1 a.m., agents said they saw “patrons closely congregated throughout the bar area. Patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar, as others stood behind them to order. Patrons were also permitted to stand while consuming alcoholic beverages.”

The release goes on to say there was little to no social distancing measures or phyical barriers in place, and says most of the patrons and bar staff were not wearing masks.