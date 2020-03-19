Two new coronavirus cases brings Cleveland’s coronavirus total to 7

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There are two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Cleveland, the Cleveland Department of Public Health said on Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases in Cleveland to seven.

The health department said both are male. One is between the ages of 40 and 50, and the other is between 50 and 60 years old. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

There are 88 confirmed cases in the state of Ohio. Of those, 38 are in Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Department of Health said in its latest report released Wednesday afternoon.

Other updates from the city of Cleveland:

West Side Market:

The West Side Market remains open for in-person shoppers as it is considered a grocery establishment. During market hours, customers can contact individual vendors to place an order and make arrangements for payment and pick up at one of the designated areas. Designated pickup areas are the loading dock behind the main building entrance and on Lorain Avenue, along the north side of the main building.

Building and Housing Offers Limited Public Services:

To obtain a permit, citizens can use the online portal, mail their permit application to: 601 Lakeside Ave. Rm 505, Cleveland Ohio 44114 or drop off at the front or rear entrance of City Hall. All permit applications can be downloaded online and printed for those who want to use mail or drop off options. We have stopped code enforcement inspections (unless an emergency) and interior residential inspections, unless it is an electrical re-connection inspection. Commercial inspections are being performed on an as need basis and our management team is making the decision for which inspections go forward. Demolitions and board ups are still continuing.

Department of Public Utilities:

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account online or by calling 216-664-3130.