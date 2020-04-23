Two more coronavirus deaths in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported two additional deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday.

Twenty Cleveland residents have died from the virus, ranging in age from infant to their 90s, the health department said. The city said it was notified of 10 new cases of coronavirus in Cleveland, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 485.

No additional information about the cases or the deceased will be released.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Downtown Development Following COVID-19

It’s too early to speculate on how the coronavirus will impact the future of work. The City remains engaged with the developers of real estate projects throughout the City and looks forward to future partnerships with the private sector as we adapt to shifts in the market. Shifts in markets also represent opportunities, so we would look to take advantage of new demand, whether commercial, residential or retail, that develops as a result of these shifts.