Two first responders diagnosed with COVID-19 in Akron, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Akron announced on Friday that two of its first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a press release, both employees are firefighters/medics with Akron Fire Department and work at the same fire station.
“While we do not know how these firefighters contracted the virus, we know that our first responders are at an increased risk for exposure. These men and women put their lives on the line every day for this community and their commitment to selfless public service has only been strengthened during this crisis,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.
Both employees are in self-quarantine and managing their symptoms. The fire department has disinfected all surfaces inside the station where they worked.
“Residents and other individuals who had contact with the employees are being contacted by staff at Summit County Public Health, and provided advice for how to self-quarantine and take precautions to prevent spread,” health officials said.
For information from Summit County Public Health, visit www.scph.org/covid-19 or call their hotline at (330) 926-5795. For information regarding the state’s continuing efforts, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634.