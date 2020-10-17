Two Euclid bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, four more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (which Gov. DeWine discusses in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Two of these spots are located in Euclid. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Scoreboard Tavern in Euclid: Agents issued the bar a citation for not following the state’s “limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.” Agents were not allowed to enter the tavern until alcohol was taken from patrons, but one patron was seen hiding their beer.

B Stone in Euclid: Agents issued this bar a citation after witnessing patrons continue to drink past the allowed time. This is the bar’s second violation.

The other two bars cited last night were located in Lima and Kento, Ohio.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf in a statement. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: