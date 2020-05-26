1  of  4
Two employees at Beachwood Giant Eagle test positive for coronavirus

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Two employees at the Giant Eagle store in Beachwood tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery store chain said on Tuesday.

The employees were last at work on May 12 and May 14. According to the store, rigorous sanitization efforts continue at all locations.

“Like many retailers, Giant Eagle has received confirmation of individuals working in select stores testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two months ago. In all of these instances, our focus is on ensuring that the affected Team Members are cared for and that others who may have come into close contact with the individuals are appropriately notified,” said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesman.

