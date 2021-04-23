Two Cleveland restaurants to host vaccine clinics for food and beverage workers

** Video: Governor DeWine talks about the Pfizer vaccine clinic at the Wolstein Center **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two Cleveland restaurants are making it easier for restaurant workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to MetroHealth, vaccinations will be done on a walk-up basis for those 16 and older, so appointments are not needed at these locations:

Fahrenheit Cleveland at 2417 Professor Avenue on Monday, April 26 from 12 to 4 p.m.

from Flying Fig at 2523 Market Avenue on Monday, May 3 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at both clinics and it requires two doses, so workers will be scheduled for the second dose after receiving the first, with 100 slots available at each location.

Anyone who would like to schedule a vaccination at another time or location can call MetroHealth at 216-778-6100.