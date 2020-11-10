Twinsburg schools coronavirus cases may be linked to Halloween house party

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Twinsburg City Schools superintendent says new coronavirus cases in the district may be linked to a house party that was held on Halloween.

In a note to parents, Superintendent Kathi Powers said four more students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, as have two staff members.

“I believe the results you see above for our high school students are directly connected to some of the students who attended the house party,” Powers wrote in the letter.

There are 25 total new cases from preschool to Grade 12 over the last week, according to the district.

16 of the cases are in grades 11 and 12.

Many of the cases are connected to the Lady Tiger Varsity Soccer Team, the superintendent says.

“Unless we work together and encourage everyone to consistently practice the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, opportunities for athletics, extra-curricular activities, and even on-campus instruction may be in peril,” she closed.