Twinsburg City School district holds modified graduation ceremony

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — This year, there’s pomp and circumstance like never before for graduates in Twinsburg.

“It’s kind of weird to be doing it this way, but honestly, I’m just glad I graduated,” said graduate Carter Bailey.

Graduating seniors came to the high school football stadium Monday to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas while practicing social distancing.

“Obviously it was different, but I knew that we had to adjust and do what we had to do,” said graduate Andrew Baird. “It was fun.”

Twinsburg City School District Superintendent Kathi Powers said graduating seniors were instructed to arrive wearing face masks and were scheduled to graduate in groups of ten, separated by six feet on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are making sure everyone is safe as they are celebrating their commencement today,” Powers said.

**Continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic**

Despite the unusual commencement, some parents were emotional while watching from their cars. Paul Baird, whose son was among the graduates, called it a “great moment” and said the district did a great job communicating the changes.

“If we can’t be in person this is the best opportunity for our son to have a great experience and graduate,” Baird said.

With large gatherings still banned in Ohio, a professional crew filmed the ceremony. It will be edited into a video that will be shown at Midway Drive-in Theater on May 31, where graduates and families can watch from their cars.

Powers said the district got approval from Summit County Public Health for its commencement plans. The Ohio Department of Education has provided guidance to schools regarding graduation to avoid large, in-person gatherings. It has recommended districts consult their local health departments to ensure plans comply with state restrictions.

“We wanted to ensure this is a memorable event,” Powers said. “They are still going to be together in one place in time and be able to celebrate with their graduates and each other in the safety of their cars.”

Graduates and their parents said they looked forward to seeing the video.

“In a time when many things are taken away, at least we’re given this to celebrate, and that’s the important thing,” Paul Baird said.