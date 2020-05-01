Twins Days Festival canceled this summer over coronavirus concerns, will return 2021

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Watch footage from a previous Twins Days Festival in the video above**

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The annual Twins Days Festival, held in Twinsburg, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Twins Days Festival Committee announced Friday that the event. which was scheduled for August 7-9, 2020, will no longer be taking place.

Andrew M. Miller, Executive Director of the Twins Days Festival, released the following statement on this decision:

“Uncertainty surrounding the current health crisis has increased in recent weeks, and the festival committee has concluded, in coordination with local and state authorities, that the health and safety of our attendees, Twinsburg residents, committee members, and volunteers far outweigh the risks of hosting such a large event as Twins Days. We understand that this is disappointing news for our twin family who look forward in anticipation to Twins Days year after year, and also to our local organizations that rely on the event for much needed fundraising.”

The committee says they will continue to plan for next year's festival which will be held August 6-8, 2021.

**Click here for our full list of summer cancellations and closures**

The Twins Days Festival, recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World," brings thousands of sets of twins and multiples from all over the world to Northeast Ohio each year.

The event also provides a centralized location for the multitude of twin related information and research studies.

Visit the Twins Days Festival website for more information.