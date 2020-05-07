Twilight at the Zoo announces cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The popular family event “Twilight at the Zoo” has been cancelled this year in response to the state’s current guidelines on mass gatherings.

The Cleveland Zoological Society took to Facebook to share the announcement.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors, musicians and guests who support this fundraising event each year. We will miss you this August, and hope to celebrate again in 2021,” organizers wrote in the post.

This is the latest event to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

