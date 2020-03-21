1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Staff member in Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus Now Hiring: Companies looking to fill job openings across Northeast Ohio Coronavirus in Ohio: 1 death,169 cases in Ohio List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures

TV host Andy Cohen says he tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Talk show host and producer Andy Cohen is among the latest wave of celebrities to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

Cohen, a St. Louis native, revealed the news Friday through his Instagram account.

The 51-year-old was slated to host a special home-edition of Bravo’s hit show “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday. However, those plans have been scrapped for the time being while he focuses on recovery.

Cohen thanked healthcare professional everywhere for their work and urged people to take care of themselves during the pandemic.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral